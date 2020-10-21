National Drug Take Back Day this Saturday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This Saturday will be the annual “Drug Take Back Day” for those wanting to safely dispose of prescription drugs in their home.

The event is meant to address the national opioid crisis and educate the public on drug abuse.

It’s scheduled from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. with deputies and health officials assisting in the safe disposal.

It’s a way of not only getting rid of unwanted and unused medications, but keeps all of these substances away from anyone that may get their hands on them.

“A lot of times addiction starts with medication," says Wood County Sheriff, Steve Stephens. "Where people don’t realize that their kids are going into their medicine cabinet and getting pills and what not and that’s what starts a lot of the addiction.”

All forms of pills will be taken --- vape pens and e-cigarettes will be allowed as long as the battery is out.

Liquids or anything sharp such as needles will not be accepted.

If you would like to know of a location where they are doing Drug Take Back Day, you can look at the list below for both Wood County and Washington County.

Locations in Wood County:

Waverly Volunteer Fire Department in Waverly, W. Va.

Mineral Wells Volunteer Fire Department in Mineral Wells, W. Va.

Lubeck Volunteer Fire Department in Lubeck, W. Va.

CVS Pharmacy on 7th Street in Parkersburg, W. Va.

Locations in Washington County:

Belpre Senior Center in Belpre, Ohio

Corner of 2nd and Putnam Street in Marietta, Ohio

Benzer (White Oak) Pharmacy in Barlow, Ohio

Fort Frye High School in Beverly, Ohio

Buckeye Hills Regional Council/Area Agency on Aging in Reno, Ohio

Devola Medical Center in Marietta, Ohio

Hardwood Components Inc. in New Matamoras, Ohio

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.