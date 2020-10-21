Obituary: Betty J. Webb

Betty J. Webb, 75, of Parkersburg, passed away October 19, 2020 at her residence under the loving care of her family and Amedisys Hospice.

She was born on October 2, 1945 in Parkersburg, WV the daughter of the late Burl E. and Ruth G. Whited Marks.

Betty was a devout Christian. She had attended Belleville Baptist Church for many years where she had served as a Sunday School teacher, treasurer and with the card ministry. Recently she had been attending Sunrise Baptist Church, where she enjoyed listening to her Grandson-in-law preach on Sunday evenings. Betty’s family gives credit to Betty for passing her Christian beliefs and faith on to them and instilling Christian values. Betty loved working with her hands creating things. She would crochet, sew and paint ceramics. Betty would help her husband make quilts. When her children were younger she loved taking them camping and enjoyed the outdoors.

Betty is survived by her sisters Patricia Chapman, Linda Murray, brothers James Marks and Tom Marks, her children Mindy Robinson (Mike), Gilbert P. Webb, Jr. (Christina), both of Belleville, eight grandchildren Salina George (Davin), Joshua Athey (McKenzie), Troy Coleman (Ashlee), Natashua Robinson, Michael Robinson (Bree), Shaila McCormick (Nathan), Kayla Webb, Sydney Webb, and several nieces and nephews and great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-one years, Gilbert P. Webb, Sr., daughter Teresa Coleman and grandson Jason Coleman.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 7 at 2:00 pm at Sunrise Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.