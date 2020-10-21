Obituary: Charles Edward Johnson

Charles Edward Johnson, 55, of Normantown, WV passed away October 6, 2020, at Genesis Miletree center after a lengthy illness.

He was born November 18, 1964, in Reading, PA, a son of Ira John Johnson and Joan Viola Johnson.

He was united in marriage on July 10, 1997, to Denise R. Johnson.

He is survived by a daughter Nicole L. Johnson and her better half Cody Settle. Sons Bradley T. Johnson, Sebastian L. Johnson, Austin R. Johnson, stepsons Christopher R.Figard and wife Andrea, Anthony J.Figard, Jeremy M. Figard. He was also survived by 4 grandchildren and two sisters Clair A. Johnson, Sherry Reeser, and many nieces and nephews. Charles was a graduate of Reading High school in 1983 and was a Jack of all trades. He was Brother to many Friends and will be greatly missed. There will be no viewing but there will be a gathering for family and friends at a later date.

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc. handled the services for the Johnson family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

The family wishes to express a heartfelt thank you for the care they gave him.

