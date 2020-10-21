Obituary: Dan Sanders Stephan, Sr.

Dan Sanders Stephan, Sr., 83, of Williamstown, WV passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Dan was born November 12, 1936 at the home of his maternal grandparents near Bull Creek in Pleasants County, WV.

He was the eldest child of Floyd H. and Madeline E. (Westbrook) Stephan.

He was a 1954 graduate of Marietta High School and a 1958 graduate of Marietta College.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Williamstown.

After college he joined the family business, Valley News Service, Inc. A wholesale distributor of periodicals. The company also operated Peoples News retail stores. He was a director of the Williamstown Bank.

Dan married Rita Cumberledge on September 22, 1956.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd H. and Madeline E. Stephan. His paternal grandparents, Louis and Laura (Wenzel) Stephan. His maternal grandparents, Noah and Gladys (Mills) Westbrook and numerous aunts and uncles.

His father and mother-in law John D. and Allie (Gault) Cumberledge, brothers-in law Glenville and Keith Cumberledge and sister –in-law Virginia Carpenter.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years Rita, his children, Dan, Jr., Mark, Eric (Tina) and grandchildren, Anne, Michael, Ben, Martin and Abbey.

Also surviving are his sisters Suzanne Adkins (Steve), Sharon Reagan (Charles), and brothers Louis (Rita) and David (Pat) and numerous nephews and nieces. Sister –in-law Judith (Bob) Chichester and their children.

According to his wishes he will be cremated. Interment will be at Riverview Cemetery in Williamstown.

Donations may be made to the Hippodrome Colony Endowment Fund at the Marietta

Community Foundation, 100 Putnam St. Marietta, Oh 45750.

A memorial service is planned at a future date at Peoples Bank Theatre.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.