Obituary: James Michael Ramsey

James Michael Ramsey, 75, of Parkersburg died Sunday October 18, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Milard W. and Dale Travis (Detamore) Ramsey.

He retired from the Department of Highways and attended Landmark Baptist Church. He was a United States Navy veteran and served in the Seabee’s Construction Battalion. He enjoyed fishing and working on cars.

He is survived by his sister Lenora Ramsey and two nieces Eileen and Annette Ramsey.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers Clifford and Milard Ramsey and an infant sister.

Services will be Saturday 1:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Reverend Frank Miller officiating. Burial will be at Rockland Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Post 15. Visitation will be Friday 5-7 PM.

