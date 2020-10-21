Obituary: Jean Marie Clem

Jean Marie Clem, 71, of Ravenswood passed away October 21, 2020. She was born November 10, 1948 in Parkersburg, WV to the late Edward and Leona (Bee) Martin. She was a homemaker and attended Ebenezer Church.

Left behind to cherish her memory are 3 daughters, Judy (Carl) Holley, Mary (Don) Richards, Sarah Kimes; one son, Jerry (Natasha) Clem; 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by several sisters and one brother.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with services following at 1 p.m. at the Kimes Funeral Home 521-5th Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101. Burial will follow immediately after at Ravenswood Cemetery, Ravenswood, WV.

