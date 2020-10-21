Obituary: Tommy Lee Shadd

Tommy Lee Shadd, 63, of Parkersburg, WV, formerly of North Fork, WV, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer.

He was born April 8, 1957, in Logan County, WV, a son of the late Joseph Wheeler and Nannie Marie White Shadd.

Tommy served his country in the United States Marine Corps., from 1975 to 1981. He was a Chief Operator at Dow Chemical Plant in South Charleston. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with his family at Summersville Lake, WV. Tommy was known for being a loving family man, hard worker and his extensive DVD collection. He attended Hilltop Chapel FWB Church and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 41 years, Emma Shadd; children, Crystal (William) Vest, Jessica (Chris) Arthur and Joshua Lee Shadd; grandchildren, Adam (Casey) Vest, Ashley Vest, Nate (Rachel Burchard) Vest, Benjamin Vest and Rylee Shadd; siblings, Pat Workman, Mary (Rudy) Chambers, Janice Booth, Molly Chambers, Jean (Terry) Martin, Connie Shadd, Jay (Caroline) Shadd and Tammy Perry; along with many other relatives and friends who loved him.

In addition to his parents, Tommy was preceded in death by a grandson, Noah Jaxon Shadd; and a brother, Charlie Shadd.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Hilltop Chapel FWB Church at North Fork, WV, with Pastor Jeff Mosteller officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill, WV, where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Daniel Boone Post 5578. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the wonderful staff of Housecalls Hospice for their exceptional care and support during this difficult time. For those considering an expression of sympathy, the family requests memorials be sent to Housecalls Hospice, 417 Grand Park Dr., Suite 204, Parkersburg, WV 26015.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home & Crematory, Pike St, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Shadd family.

