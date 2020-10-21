The Salvation Army of Marietta accepting appointments for Angel Tree program

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Salvation Army of Marietta is currently accepting appointments for Washington County residents to register their children for the Angel Tree Program.

“The angel tree program is the Salvation Army’s way of giving toys to families in need," said Megan Moretz, Salvation Army of Marietta. "Really it is the community that is giving those toys and clothing and Christmas gifts. We just facilitate the process, and this year we have already started taking applications from families who might need our help.”

Each year, the program provides clothing and toys for Washington County children ages 16 and under who come from qualifying families.

This year, the organization is seeing a greater interest in the program.

“In Washington County, our numbers for Angel Tree have gone up as other organizations that use to provide Christmas in the past are no longer doing so," said Moretz. “As well as we are seeing people come in who have suffered job losses due to the pandemic or suddenly finding themselves unable to make ends meet. We have seen a lot of new faces this year for the angel tree program.”

Registration for the Angel Tree is by appointment only and appointments are available through November 6th

Those who schedule an appointment will need to bring the following items with them:

- Photo ID for all adults in household

- Goverment-issued ID for all children

- Proof of Washington County residency

- Statements of income and expense

- Christmas lists and clothing sizes for the children.

Those interested in registering for the Angel Tree should call The Salvation Army of Marietta at 740-373-4043 to schedule an appointment.

