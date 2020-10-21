Sewer repair scheduled in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Marietta Wastewater Department will be making a sanitary sewer repair in front of 301 Wooster Street near the intersection with Third Street. Work will begin Thursday, October 22. at 8:00 A.M., weather permitting.

Wooster street Street will be closed between fourth Street and Third Street to allow for equipment and material access. The remainder of Wooster Street will be open to local traffic only. There will be no parking on either side of Wooster Street in front of 301 Wooster Street. Signs will be posted. The work is expected to be completed by Friday, October 23, however, drivers are asked to avoid the area if at all possible. Those with additional questions may call 740-373-3858.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.