Advertisement

Student Athlete of the Week: Emma Matheny

By Zach Shrivers
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Even with the added challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, many hardworking students in the Mid-Ohio Valley are continuing to excel academically. Belpre High School’s Emma Matheny is one such student.

“Ever since I was little, I’ve been really excited about learning,” said Matheny.

Matheny rocks a 4.2 grade point average and a busy schedule. She’s in the top ten performing students in her class and she’s a multiple sport athlete. This year, she’s mixing cheerleading with cross country.

She’s also president of student council and national honors society.

"Then last summer I was nominated to go to Buckeye Girls State, which has to do with government, politics, stuff like that, but we were unable to go because of the coronavirus,' said Matheny.

But, even as COVID-19 continues to disrupt academic opportunities, Matheny pushes forward. When Belpre City Schools went online earlier in the year, she found a way to stay motivated.

“It was really hard to get the motivation to do school work because you were at home and had no one pushing you, but I just kind of thought of it as 'if you don’t do it, you’re not going to get where you want to go,” said Matheny.

After high school, Matheny plans to attend Ohio University, where she hopes to study speech pathology. She’s doing so to pursue an interest she’s had since she entered a mentorship program in the sixth grade.

Through this program, Matheny met a kindergartener with selective mutism.

“I thought that was really interesting to get to know him and to get to know his disorder and stuff like that,” said Matheny.

She hopes to use her future expertise to help students overcome lisps and other speech impediments.

Emma Matheny
Emma Matheny(Emma Matheny)

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Community gathers to make photo shoot happen for terminally-ill girl

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Jillian loves Elsa so the community made sure to give her the photo shoot from her dreams.

News

WTAP News @ Noon - Academic Achiever of the Week: Emma Matheny

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Student Athlete of the Week: Ella Hesson

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - OSU to kickoff against Nebraska

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - 22nd ranked Herd on the rise

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Traveling artist putting together art project using MOV residents

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Connor Fleshman

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Dog rescued from Hi Carpenter Memorial Bridge

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Dog rescued from bridge

Updated: 1 hours ago
Rob Jeffries and Joey Linville rescued a dog standing precariously on a bridge earlier this month.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 1 hours ago