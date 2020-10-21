Traveling artist putting together art project using Mid-Ohio Valley residents

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A traveling artist is in the Mid-Ohio Valley area putting together an art project involving how people have persevered in their darkest times.

John Noltner is the artist working on the multimedia arts project called the “Peace of My Mind Project” for roughly 12 years.

He’s working with West Virginia University of Parkersburg and a few organizations in town on this month-long project to discuss stories of resilience --- asking residents when they’ve found strength in the midst of struggle.

He then takes their statement of 25 works or less as well as a black and white photo of them to use for this project.

“We’ve all been through a unique and in some ways a difficult time over the last half a year as we’re dealing with coronavirus, as we’re figuring out how to socially distance from one another," says A Peace of My Mind traveling artist, John Noltner. "So, what I’ve heard from a lot of people is a reliance on their family and friends; their support network. A reliance on faith. Just a sheer determination to get through what’s difficult and believe in that something better lies up ahead.”

Noltner has gotten through 60 people for this project already. Once the project is complete, posters of those photographed will be hung up along Market Street and projections of the photographs will be shown on the side of Smoot Theatre.

If you are interested in learning more about this project you can click on this link to find out more.

