Advertisement

Traveling artist putting together art project using Mid-Ohio Valley residents

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A traveling artist is in the Mid-Ohio Valley area putting together an art project involving how people have persevered in their darkest times.

John Noltner is the artist working on the multimedia arts project called the “Peace of My Mind Project” for roughly 12 years.

He’s working with West Virginia University of Parkersburg and a few organizations in town on this month-long project to discuss stories of resilience --- asking residents when they’ve found strength in the midst of struggle.

He then takes their statement of 25 works or less as well as a black and white photo of them to use for this project.

“We’ve all been through a unique and in some ways a difficult time over the last half a year as we’re dealing with coronavirus, as we’re figuring out how to socially distance from one another," says A Peace of My Mind traveling artist, John Noltner. "So, what I’ve heard from a lot of people is a reliance on their family and friends; their support network. A reliance on faith. Just a sheer determination to get through what’s difficult and believe in that something better lies up ahead.”

Noltner has gotten through 60 people for this project already. Once the project is complete, posters of those photographed will be hung up along Market Street and projections of the photographs will be shown on the side of Smoot Theatre.

If you are interested in learning more about this project you can click on this link to find out more.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Community gathers to make photo shoot happen for terminally-ill girl

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Jillian loves Elsa so the community made sure to give her the photo shoot from her dreams.

News

Student Athlete of the Week: Emma Matheny

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Even with the added challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, many hardworking students in the Mid-Ohio Valley are continuing to excel academically. Belpre High School’s Emma Matheny is one such student.

News

WTAP News @ Noon - Academic Achiever of the Week: Emma Matheny

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Student Athlete of the Week: Ella Hesson

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - OSU to kickoff against Nebraska

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - 22nd ranked Herd on the rise

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Traveling artist putting together art project using MOV residents

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Connor Fleshman

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Dog rescued from Hi Carpenter Memorial Bridge

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Dog rescued from bridge

Updated: 1 hours ago
Rob Jeffries and Joey Linville rescued a dog standing precariously on a bridge earlier this month.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 1 hours ago