Advertisement

Assisted living facility up for grabs in the ballots

A sign encourages passerbys to vote for a levy that funds most of the Washington County Home
A sign encourages passerbys to vote for a levy that funds most of the Washington County Home(Laura Bowen | Laura Bowen)
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Washington County Home is more than just up for a five year renewal levy in Washington County’s ballots, the home’s Social Work Assistant Hollie Orders and Activities and Marketing Director Diana Hall say the assisted living facility’s existence depends on this vote.

Tucked away in the grassy fields of Marietta, some call it the city’s best kept secret. Beyond the white columns, the facility offers nursing staff, dietary, housekeeping, a psychiatric nurse practitioner, among other services, Orders says.

The average age of residents is 70 but the youngest resident is 22 and the oldest resident is almost 99, Orders says. Residents must be at least 18 years old.

The facility also houses another population skilled nursing facilities don’t take in.

“Some people grow up with their families and they weren’t able to function on their own and then after their parents passed, they had no place else to go. And some people do not qualify for a skilled nursing facility so they come here just for some assistance in daily living,” Hall says.

People in that particular population sometimes have developmental disabilities, are stroke survivors, have cognitive disabilities, etc.

Orders says tax dollars go towards the facility’s operations as well as covering for costs some residents can’t pay to meet the daily rate.

Orders refers to Washington County Home not just an assisted living facility but as a community.

If enough people vote for the Washington County Home levy, tax dollars will continue going towards the facility.

Hall says that there are residents at the facility who would be homeless without it.

According to Washington County’s website, the levy is responsible for 90% of the facility’s funding.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pop-up COVID-19 testing site at Marietta College on Oct. 28 and Nov. 11, 2020

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Phyllis Smith
Marietta College and the Ohio National Guard are hosting a drive-through COVID-19 testing site from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 28th and Wednesday, November 11, in the Physician Assistant parking lot.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Class A Region IV meet boys cross country

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Class A Revion IV meet girls high school cross country

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Decorators needed for annual Festival of Trees

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
The annual Festival of Trees is asking for tree decorators

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Businesses are finding ways to draw holiday shoppers

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Avy Uhl

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Local businesses are preparing for the holidays

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
As we near the holidays, businesses are finding different ways to draw shoppers to their stores.

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Assisted living facility up for grabs on the ballot

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Dragstrip Road to reopen on Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago