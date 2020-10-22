Assisted living facility up for grabs in the ballots

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Washington County Home is more than just up for a five year renewal levy in Washington County’s ballots, the home’s Social Work Assistant Hollie Orders and Activities and Marketing Director Diana Hall say the assisted living facility’s existence depends on this vote.

Tucked away in the grassy fields of Marietta, some call it the city’s best kept secret. Beyond the white columns, the facility offers nursing staff, dietary, housekeeping, a psychiatric nurse practitioner, among other services, Orders says.

The average age of residents is 70 but the youngest resident is 22 and the oldest resident is almost 99, Orders says. Residents must be at least 18 years old.

The facility also houses another population skilled nursing facilities don’t take in.

“Some people grow up with their families and they weren’t able to function on their own and then after their parents passed, they had no place else to go. And some people do not qualify for a skilled nursing facility so they come here just for some assistance in daily living,” Hall says.

People in that particular population sometimes have developmental disabilities, are stroke survivors, have cognitive disabilities, etc.

Orders says tax dollars go towards the facility’s operations as well as covering for costs some residents can’t pay to meet the daily rate.

Orders refers to Washington County Home not just an assisted living facility but as a community.

If enough people vote for the Washington County Home levy, tax dollars will continue going towards the facility.

Hall says that there are residents at the facility who would be homeless without it.

According to Washington County’s website, the levy is responsible for 90% of the facility’s funding.

