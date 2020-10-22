Advertisement

‘Battleground States’ channel highlights local presidential election coverage

Battleground States is a 24/7 video channel filled with local news segments and campaign events, including stories from presidential election swing states.
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
(Gray News) - With the presidential election looming, coverage of the issues and other races on ballots across the U.S. are critical as voters decide the nation’s path.

Gray Television, in conjunction with our partners at VUit, is making sure local issues are highlighted through a new initiative called Battleground States.

The Battleground States channel went live last month on VUit, featuring political content from Gray Television’s 93 markets, supplemented with coverage from other VUit partners.

Watch the Battleground States channel: https://www.vuit.com/live/17498/battleground-states

Battleground States is a 24/7 video channel filled with local news segments and campaign events, including stories from the presidential election swing states of Iowa, Colorado, Michigan, Ohio, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Wisconsin, Arizona and Florida.

“We are at a watershed moment with the 2020 election where just keeping up with the national news or your hometown news will not provide the viewer with the full picture,” said Jack Perry, CEO and founder of Syncbak, VUit’s parent company. “Our hope with the launch of Battleground States is that we fill in some of those blind spots.”

Through local news reports, Battleground States will help viewers track voter sentiment and campaign engagement.

Gray Television, an investor in VUit, is providing most of the programming and owns this television station and website.

“We’re in virtually all of the key states with the best on-the-ground reporting in our communities,” said Pat LaPlatney, Gray’s co-CEO and president. “Voters across the country will benefit from our frontline political content that allows viewers to educate themselves on relevant issues.”

VUit is also making debates and town halls from various states available on a special Battleground States page.

Battleground States is available on VUit through iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV devices.

National Politics

High stakes for Trump, Biden heading into final debate

Updated: moments ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, BILL BARROW and STEVE PEOPLES
President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, are set to square off in their final debate Thursday, one of the last high-profile opportunities for the trailing incumbent to change the trajectory of an increasingly contentious campaign.

National

Epstein ex Maxwell denied getting Prince Andrew sex partners

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Transcripts released Thursday show financier Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend was combative and defensive under tough questioning four years ago about her ex-boyfriend’s interactions with underage girls.

National Politics

Facebook, Twitter CEOs ordered to testify by GOP senators

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By MARCY GORDON
With Democrats boycotting the hearing, the Republican-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee voted to authorize the legal orders if Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey did not agree to testify voluntarily.

National

Chick-fil-A will sell its sauces in stores soon

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
The company will sell bottles of its Polynesian and Chick-fil-A sauces in select states.

National

Men charged with performing illegal castration in Oklahoma

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
According to court documents, two men in southeast Oklahoma have been charged for allegedly performing an illegal gender reassignment surgery without a license and storing the body parts in a freezer.

News

Assisted living facility up for grabs in the ballots

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Washington County Home is up for a five year levy renewal responsible for 90% of its funding, on Washington County ballots.

News

Pop-up COVID-19 testing site at Marietta College on Oct. 28 and Nov. 11, 2020

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Phyllis Smith
Marietta College and the Ohio National Guard are hosting a drive-through COVID-19 testing site from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 28th and Wednesday, November 11, in the Physician Assistant parking lot.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Class A Region IV meet boys cross country

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Class A Revion IV meet girls high school cross country

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Decorators needed for annual Festival of Trees

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
The annual Festival of Trees is asking for tree decorators

National Politics

Trump posts ‘60 Minutes’ interview before it airs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The footage shows Trump growing increasingly prickly as anchor Lesley Stahl presses him on the coronavirus pandemic, his slipping support with suburban women and other issues.