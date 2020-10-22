Advertisement

Belpre marching band to perform live

Belpre High School has confirmed COVID-19 cases
Belpre High School has confirmed COVID-19 cases(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Belpre High School marching band will be holding a thirty-minute, community night performance in the school’s stadium on Friday, October 23 at 6 P.M. Admission will be free, though donations are encouraged.

The band will play the Star Spangled Banner, its alma mater, the half-time show, and a number of additional songs.

Masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced. The stadium will also be limited to fifteen percent capacity. No concessions will be offered.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the band’s opportunities to perform have been limited this year. In a typical year, the marching band would participate in the Belpre and Parkersburg homecoming parades, the Washington County Fair parade, and a concert in Civitan Park. But those events, as well as all marching band competitions, were canceled this year. The band also performs at football games, but the football season has been shortened, as well.

“We feel it’s not only important for the students but also for the community…[The pandemic] has really limited our ability to showcase our band. So this is just another chance to not only support our community, especially during these difficult times, but also to give our community a chance to see the talent of our kids,” said Bill VanPelt, band director at Belpre High School.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Assisted living facility up for grabs in the ballots

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Washington County Home is up for a five year levy renewal responsible for 90% of its funding, on Washington County ballots.

News

Pop-up COVID-19 testing site at Marietta College on Oct. 28 and Nov. 11, 2020

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Phyllis Smith
Marietta College and the Ohio National Guard are hosting a drive-through COVID-19 testing site from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 28th and Wednesday, November 11, in the Physician Assistant parking lot.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Class A Region IV meet boys cross country

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Class A Revion IV meet girls high school cross country

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Decorators needed for annual Festival of Trees

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
The annual Festival of Trees is asking for tree decorators

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Businesses are finding ways to draw holiday shoppers

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Avy Uhl

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Local businesses are preparing for the holidays

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
As we near the holidays, businesses are finding different ways to draw shoppers to their stores.

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Assisted living facility up for grabs on the ballot

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Dragstrip Road to reopen on Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago