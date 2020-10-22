Belpre marching band to perform live

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Belpre High School marching band will be holding a thirty-minute, community night performance in the school’s stadium on Friday, October 23 at 6 P.M. Admission will be free, though donations are encouraged.

The band will play the Star Spangled Banner, its alma mater, the half-time show, and a number of additional songs.

Masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced. The stadium will also be limited to fifteen percent capacity. No concessions will be offered.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the band’s opportunities to perform have been limited this year. In a typical year, the marching band would participate in the Belpre and Parkersburg homecoming parades, the Washington County Fair parade, and a concert in Civitan Park. But those events, as well as all marching band competitions, were canceled this year. The band also performs at football games, but the football season has been shortened, as well.

“We feel it’s not only important for the students but also for the community…[The pandemic] has really limited our ability to showcase our band. So this is just another chance to not only support our community, especially during these difficult times, but also to give our community a chance to see the talent of our kids,” said Bill VanPelt, band director at Belpre High School.

