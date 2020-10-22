Advertisement

Black Lives Matter West Virginia to hold rally to vote

Generic Election background
Generic Election background(Allies Interactive Services Pvt. Ltd. | Allies interactive Services)
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Black Lives Matter West Virginia will hold a rally to vote on Saturday, October 24 at 11:00 A.M. This demonstration will be downtown Charleston at a currently undisclosed location. The location will be revealed the evening prior to the rally in an effort to help keep the event peaceful, organizers said.

The goals of the rally will be to increase voter awareness, help educate local citizens on elections, and dispel misinformation about voting. The participants will be carrying black and yellow umbrellas with messages painted on them. At 12:30 P.M., participants will disperse and join with Black fraternities and sororities in their “Stroll to the Poll” event and meet at the early voting location on Quarrier Street.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Assisted living facility up for grabs in the ballots

Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Washington County Home is up for a five year levy renewal responsible for 90% of its funding, on Washington County ballots.

News

Pop-up COVID-19 testing site at Marietta College on Oct. 28 and Nov. 11, 2020

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Phyllis Smith
Marietta College and the Ohio National Guard are hosting a drive-through COVID-19 testing site from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 28th and Wednesday, November 11, in the Physician Assistant parking lot.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Class A Region IV meet boys cross country

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Class A Revion IV meet girls high school cross country

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Decorators needed for annual Festival of Trees

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
The annual Festival of Trees is asking for tree decorators

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Businesses are finding ways to draw holiday shoppers

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Avy Uhl

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Local businesses are preparing for the holidays

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
As we near the holidays, businesses are finding different ways to draw shoppers to their stores.

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Assisted living facility up for grabs on the ballot

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Dragstrip Road to reopen on Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago