Black Lives Matter West Virginia to hold rally to vote

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Black Lives Matter West Virginia will hold a rally to vote on Saturday, October 24 at 11:00 A.M. This demonstration will be downtown Charleston at a currently undisclosed location. The location will be revealed the evening prior to the rally in an effort to help keep the event peaceful, organizers said.

The goals of the rally will be to increase voter awareness, help educate local citizens on elections, and dispel misinformation about voting. The participants will be carrying black and yellow umbrellas with messages painted on them. At 12:30 P.M., participants will disperse and join with Black fraternities and sororities in their “Stroll to the Poll” event and meet at the early voting location on Quarrier Street.

