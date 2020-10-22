Boil water advisory for Union Williams water district

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A boil water advisory has been issued for customers of the Union Williams water district.

Customers are asked not to drink water without boiling it first. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool down before using, or used bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

There will be a notification with the advisory has ended.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.