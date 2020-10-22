Advertisement

Boil water advisory for Union Williams water district

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for residents living on Mercedes Avenue between E. 9th Street and E. 8th Street.
A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for residents living on Mercedes Avenue between E. 9th Street and E. 8th Street.(AP)
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A boil water advisory has been issued for customers of the Union Williams water district.

Customers are asked not to drink water without boiling it first. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool down before using, or used bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

There will be a notification with the advisory has ended.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Assisted living facility up for grabs in the ballots

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Washington County Home is up for a five year levy renewal responsible for 90% of its funding, on Washington County ballots.

News

Pop-up COVID-19 testing site at Marietta College on Oct. 28 and Nov. 11, 2020

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Phyllis Smith
Marietta College and the Ohio National Guard are hosting a drive-through COVID-19 testing site from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 28th and Wednesday, November 11, in the Physician Assistant parking lot.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Class A Region IV meet boys cross country

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Class A Revion IV meet girls high school cross country

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Decorators needed for annual Festival of Trees

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
The annual Festival of Trees is asking for tree decorators

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Businesses are finding ways to draw holiday shoppers

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Avy Uhl

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Local businesses are preparing for the holidays

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
As we near the holidays, businesses are finding different ways to draw shoppers to their stores.

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Assisted living facility up for grabs on the ballot

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Dragstrip Road to reopen on Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago