Comprehensive plan to go out for public comment

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Parkersburg’s 2030 comprehensive plan is out for review, and a public meeting is planned next month to discuss it.

The city took comments earlier this year about what residents wanted in the plan that covers the next 10 years.

The plan serves as a blueprint for future expansion and development of the city.

It will be available for public review beginning October 30 at the city’s comprehensive plan website. A link to that is on our “Hot Button”.

It will also be discussed at an open house from 6-8 P.M., November 5, at the Parkersburg Art Center.

The city says West Virginia’s mask and social distancing orders will be followed at that meeting.

