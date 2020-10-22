Advertisement

Decorators needed for annual Festival of Trees

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Decorators are needed for the 34th annual Festival of Trees at the Blennerhassett Hotel this holiday season.

Easterseals Rehabilitation Center hosts the fundraiser every year, and in a year during a pandemic, the fundraiser is even more important for the center.

There was concern over the summer that the event might not even happen, but officials at Easterseals say they have dedicated people that made sure that this would happen.

“We’ve really been careful not to over-ask of the community during this difficult time," said Allison O’Konski, Community Relations Director for Easterseals. "We understand that everybody’s struggling because of the pandemic. But fortunately, we have a lot of long-standing decorators and even new decorators in the community who wanted to see this event continue.”

Registration for decorating ends on November 2.

Decorators will be getting the festival ready on November 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and November 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Festival of Trees is currently slated for November 17 through December 3.

