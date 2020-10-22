Delays expected on WV 16, Turkey Run, on Monday

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways announces delays on WV 16, Turkey Run, on Monday, October 26, according to Jared Evans, District Three maintenance engineer.

WVDOH Heavy Maintenance will be performing a culvert replacement on WV 16, Turkey Run, at milepost 4.34. Crews will be working between the hours of 7:30 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. Motorists can expect delays of up to 45 minutes. However, school buses and emergency vehicles will be accommodated. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.

