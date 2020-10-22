Advertisement

Delays expected on WV 16, Turkey Run, on Monday

Beginning Monday, July 6, the Jamaica North Trail between Old Cheney Road and South 14th Street will be closed for the next 80 days for work on the Rock Island to Jamaica North Connector Bridge.
Beginning Monday, July 6, the Jamaica North Trail between Old Cheney Road and South 14th Street will be closed for the next 80 days for work on the Rock Island to Jamaica North Connector Bridge.((MGN Image))
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways announces delays on WV 16, Turkey Run, on Monday, October 26, according to Jared Evans, District Three maintenance engineer.

WVDOH Heavy Maintenance will be performing a culvert replacement on WV 16, Turkey Run, at milepost 4.34. Crews will be working between the hours of 7:30 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. Motorists can expect delays of up to 45 minutes. However, school buses and emergency vehicles will be accommodated. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Assisted living facility up for grabs in the ballots

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Washington County Home is up for a five year levy renewal responsible for 90% of its funding, on Washington County ballots.

News

Pop-up COVID-19 testing site at Marietta College on Oct. 28 and Nov. 11, 2020

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Phyllis Smith
Marietta College and the Ohio National Guard are hosting a drive-through COVID-19 testing site from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 28th and Wednesday, November 11, in the Physician Assistant parking lot.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Class A Region IV meet boys cross country

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Class A Revion IV meet girls high school cross country

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Decorators needed for annual Festival of Trees

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
The annual Festival of Trees is asking for tree decorators

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Businesses are finding ways to draw holiday shoppers

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Avy Uhl

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Local businesses are preparing for the holidays

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
As we near the holidays, businesses are finding different ways to draw shoppers to their stores.

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Assisted living facility up for grabs on the ballot

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Dragstrip Road to reopen on Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago