Donation benefits Morgantown Children’s Hospital construction

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local credit union donates money toward expansion of the Morgantown Children’s Hospital.

Representatives of the Children’s Miracle Network joined managers from the West Virginia Central Federal Credit Union Thursday, for the donation of $20,000.

The money will go toward construction of the new WVU Medicine Morgantown Children’s Hospital, which is nearing completion.

“We’re closing the walls in and starting on some of the inside structures," Tammy Heitz, Director of CMN’S West Virginia chapter, said of the construction. "It’s definitely a work in progress, that has come a long way very quickly.”

Also joining the event was Brantly, this year’s WVU Medicine “Champion Child”, who has Spina Bifida.

The credit union raised the money through the sale of homemade “tye-dye” masks, a fundraiser it held this year in place of its annual color run, which was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

