Dragstrip Road to reopen on Friday

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - After being closed for the past several months due to a landslip, one Belpre road will reopen on Friday.

A portion of Dragstrip Road, just off Ohio Route 7 has been closed for some time, while officials put out bids to a repair a landslip affecting the southbound lane of the roadway.

The project began about a month ago and the road is scheduled to reopen on Friday.

Crews have to put up signs warning drivers of loose gravel in the area before they can reopen the road.

There will also be signs up reminding drivers to take it slow.

