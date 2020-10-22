Local businesses are preparing for the holidays

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As we near the holidays, businesses are finding different ways to draw shoppers to their stores.

Crown Florals in Parkersburg, is using social media as a way to stay engaged with customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owner Keith McClung says that communicating on Facebook has helped the business keep customers informed about what specials are going on and what new merchandise has arrived.

He also says that even during the pandemic, people are continuing to support the business.

"Business is actually going very well, said McClung. “We have a very, very loyal fan base at Crown Florals. So we get a lot of visitors and a lot of phone calls, a lot of phone orders. People are calling in about seeing things on our website, or maybe a tv commercial on WTAP, you know they are saying hey I saw that, how can I get that in my hands. So we have a very loyal customer base, who has supported us throughout the entire pandemic.”

McClung also wants to remind shoppers to support small businesses when shopping for the holidays.

"I just really encourage the community to begin shopping shopping now for Christmas, said McClung. “Support small businesses, it is so easy to go right on and go to Amazon or go to a website, but please support your small businesses. We are keeping our doors open, we are employing local people, we’re donating to your teeball teams and your organizations.”

