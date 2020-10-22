Advertisement

Middle schooler threatened with arrest for missing less than 2 hours of virtual class

By KGO Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:43 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) - A California father says a letter he received from his son’s middle school that threatened the boy’s arrest for missing his virtual class is total overkill. But the school principal says they had no choice but to send it, given new state guidelines.

Mark Mastrov says he was stunned when his family received a letter threatening his 7th grade son, Merek, with arrest for missing three 30-minute Zoom sessions that were marked as unexcused absences.

“He can become a truant of the state, and he could be arrested. I said ‘Are you going to come arrest my son at my home or try to fine me for not getting him to his Zoom class on time, perfect every day?’” Mastrov said.

Like his classmates at Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, California, Merek spends up to seven hours per day attending virtual school via Zoom.

The letter the Mastrovs received from a school administrator lists the three periods Merek missed and says, “When a student is absent without a valid excuse, the student is considered truant,” according to California law. Later, it noted, “The pupil may be subject to arrest.”

Principal Betsy Balmat says the letter is the result of new state guidelines passed this fall which require districts to keep a closer eye on student attendance as California public schools continue with mostly virtual learning.

“The letter is part of our responsibility to the state for our student attendance review boards. As always, the schools have a responsibility to ensure students are engaged and learning,” Balmat said.

Balmat also said the Mastrovs should’ve received a phone call first, giving them a chance to clear their son’s absences.

Mastrov said he never received such a call, and he’s heard from other Lafayette parents who’ve received similar letters. He’s now writing to lawmakers, urging a change in the law.

“Obviously, we’re in a pandemic, and Gov. [Gavin] Newsom is trying to manage it, but if the state of California is really going to spend a lot of time focusing on arresting 12-year-old children for missing 90 minutes of school in 10 months, it’s ridiculous,” he said.

California public schools traditionally rely on daily attendance numbers for their state and federal funding.

Copyright 2020 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 10/22/20

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Thomas Battle
Amanda Debarr Stevens shows the exhibits, classes, and events happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley this weekend.

National Politics

Future of green energy on the line this November

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
Yet another key issue on the US presidential ballot this November, the future of green energy in the United States.

National

Edward Snowden gains permanent residency in Russia

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Snowden is a former NSA contractor who fled the U.S. to avoid prosecution after allegedly publicly disclosing classified information in 2013.

National

US jobless claims drop to 787,000, but layoffs remain high

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The still-high number of people seeking jobless benefits reflects an economy that has recovered only slightly more than half the 22 million jobs that were lost to the pandemic.

National Politics

Face to face: Trump and Biden to meet for final debate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, BILL BARROW and STEVE PEOPLES
President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, are set to square off in their final debate Thursday, one of the last high-profile opportunities for the trailing incumbent to change the trajectory of an increasingly contentious campaign.

Latest News

National Politics

US officials link Iran to emails meant to intimidate voters

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER and FRANK BAJAK
The voter intimidation operation apparently used email addresses obtained from state voter registration lists, which include party affiliation and home addresses and can include email addresses and phone numbers.

Coronavirus

Regulators, experts take up thorny vaccine study issues

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Food and Drug Administration may have to decide by year’s end whether to allow use of the first vaccines against the virus.

National

Remains found in search for 1921 Tulsa race massacre victims

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KEN MILLER
At least 10 bodies were found Wednesday in an unmarked mass grave at a Tulsa cemetery where investigators are searching for the remains of victims of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre, Oklahoma’s state archaeologist said.

National

Remains found in search for Tulsa massacre victims

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said graves were found in an area of Oaklawn cemetery where there are no records of burials.

National

Forecasters: Hurricane Epsilon should sideswipe Bermuda

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Epsilon’s maximum sustained winds dropped slightly as it moved northwest over the Atlantic Ocean on a path that should sideswipe Bermuda on Thursday.

National Politics

Trump, Biden to face off in last debate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The debate stage is set for the final face-off of the historic 2020 presidential campaign.