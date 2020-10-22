Obituary: Benjamin “Benji” Powers

Benjamin Michael Thomas Powers, known as Benji to all, 31 of Williamstown, passed away October 19, 2020. He was born in Parkersburg, a son of Tom and Ginny (Teague) Powers of Williamstown.

Benji was a 2007 graduate of Williamstown High where he was All-State in Football and a State Champion in Track. He graduated from West Virginia University in 2012 and was a member of the Mountaineer Football Team. He was a long-time member of the Williamstown Church of Christ and recently a member of the Lynn Street Church of Christ. Benji was in the Sales department for Globe Life, a job in which he excelled.

Surviving in addition to his parents is his brother, Justice Powers and his wife Jonae of Lexington, KY, nieces Juliet and Joanna Powers, aunts, uncles and cousins, maternal grandmother Marj Teague of Williamstown, step grandmother Nonnie Teague of Dothan, AL and paternal grandfather David Powers of Williamstown.

He was preceded in death by his wife Allyssandra Smith Powers, grandmother Dee Powers and grandfather Don Teague.

Private Graveside services will be at the convenience of the family in Riverview Cemetery in Williamstown with his grandfather Evangelist David Powers officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday 3-7 at the Williamstown Church of Christ 111 West 9th St.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

