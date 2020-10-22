Obituary: Charles Joseph Lafferre II

Charles Joseph Lafferre II, 63, of Gahanna passed away peacefully at his residence on October 20, 2020.

He was born April 14, 1957 in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Charles J. Lafferre and June E. (Brown) Lafferre. Charles retired from HP where he was a computer programmer. He was a huge Beatles fan and he loved the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Charles is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years Teressa “Terri” D. Lafferre of Gahanna, OH, son, Derrick Smith (Alissa) of Coolville, OH, grandson, Aaron Smith of Coolville, OH, brother, Brian Lafferre (Teresa) of Parkersburg, two sisters, Lisa Miller (Steve) of Savannah, GA and Charlotte Hartlaub (Dale) of Sandusky, OH, Godson, Ben Province, and several loved nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made in his name to Faith Mission Lutheran Social Services, 245 N. Grant Ave. Columbus, OH 43215. Arrangements entrusted to the Leavitt Funeral Parkersburg. Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com