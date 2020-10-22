Obituary: Hester G. “Sue” Tichy

Hester G. “Sue” Tichy, 90, of Vienna, passed away October 22, 2020 at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg.

She was born February 13, 1930 in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of the late Charles O. and Lelia Snyder Atkinson.

Sue was a homemaker and enjoyed crafts, quilting, and knitting. She was a member of St. Michaels Roman Catholic Church in Vienna.

Sue is survived by her husband Frank T. Tichy, a daughter Terry Baiocchi (Dr. Gary) of Philadelphia, Pa., 2 sons Tom Tichy (Cindy) and Tim Tichy (Daphne) both of Parkersburg. 7 grandchildren; Ashley, Matt, Jason, Steven, Cindy, Clayton, and Erica. 3 great-grandchildren; Lydia, Austin, and Payson, and her fury friend “Pumpkin”.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister Joane Foggin, and a brother Robert Atkinson.

Private services will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020. Burial will be in Evergreen North Cemetery Parkersburg.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Humane Society of Parkersburg.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 3005 Grand Central Ave. Vienna, WV is honored to serve the Tichy family.

