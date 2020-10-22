Advertisement

Obituary: Pamela N. Lovell

Published: Oct. 22, 2020
Pamela N. Lovell, died peacefully on October 21, 2020.

Pam lived a life of service, helping others during the day, coming home to cheer on the sidelines of a soccer game or marching band competition. There was not a level of Pac Man or Dr. Mario that she could not beat. While making dinner for her family, she would often play a quick game of Boggle, which always stayed on the counter.

Pam was a lot of things in a small package. She was strong and graceful, brilliant and ornery. Pam loved her family fiercely. Her husband of 46 years, Bob; her children, Annale, Brandon and Dustin; and her grandchildren, Jack, Sam, Ayden, Norah, Connor and Margot brought her so much joy. Of all the titles she earned, her favorites were Stiffy, Mom and Bacca.

Though Pam is no longer here in body, the memories of her love, her pigs in the blanket and her thousand watt smile will live on in our hearts.

The family request no services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Pike St, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Lovell family.

