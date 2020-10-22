Obituary: Ruth Mae Starcher

Ruth Mae Starcher, 85, of Mt. Zion, WV passed away on October 21, 2020, at her home.

She was born on Spring Creek Rd., Spencer, WV, on January 24, 1935, a daughter of the late Jesse Carl and Leona Lawson Balser. She was a member of the Hur Community Church.

She is survived by sons, Danny (Linda) Carpenter, Tim Carpenter, Eric (Cindy) Starcher, Jeffrey (Erica) Starcher, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, three sisters, and one brother.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Commodore Carpenter and husband, Berthel “Buck” Starcher, son Michael “Mike” Carpenter, several brothers and sisters, and grandchildren.

Ruth’s wishes for a graveside service only will be honored. The graveside service will be conducted by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV at 12:00 p.m., on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Hur Community Church Cemetery with Rev. Alfred Hickman officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to: Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund/JDRF, P.O. Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037-0920 (donation form at https://www2.jdrf.org/site/Donation2?2374.donation=form1&df_id=2374&s_src=FDRS-FY21-PRMY-SL_MEM-google_cpc&s_subrc=79159123855-juvenile%20diabetes%20research%20foundation-e-409151902281&gclid=Cj0KCQjwuL_8BRCXARIsAGiC51CNNWnCkougfZLRmc7OWqkqlJagbSPt45X4nGXPA0oVUIRRZEzO30kaAnlSEALw_wcB) or Aspergers/Autism Network, 51 Water St., Suite 206, Watertown, MA 02472.

