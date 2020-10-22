Advertisement

Part of West Virginia Interstate fairgrounds sold

Fair board director buys 29 acres
By Todd Baucher
Oct. 22, 2020
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission is expected to discuss in the coming weeks the sale of part of the land at the West Virginia Interstate Fairgrounds.

Interstate fair board president Mike Zoller confirmed to WTAP Thursday he has purchased 29 acres of the more than 100-acre interstate fairgrounds site near Mineral Wells.

Zoller says he’s doing so to provide a revenue source to the fair. Most of the events planned at the fairgrounds this year were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Zoller says the land will still be used for the annual fair, and the fair board itself has the option to buy back the property.

The commission two years ago discussed with Zoller and the fair board members his interest in buying part of the property. The commission has no direct control over the fair or the fair board.

Zoller says the sale took place this week.

We’ll have more on this story as it unfolds.

