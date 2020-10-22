Advertisement

Pop-up COVID-19 testing site at Marietta College on Oct. 28 and Nov. 11, 2020

(WTAP)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -Marietta College and the Ohio National Guard are hosting a drive-through COVID-19 testing site from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 28th, in the Physician Assistant parking lot. That’s on the corner of Third and Butler streets. The testing will be available again Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone can get a test at this no-cost location. No appointment is needed.

The Ohio National Guard will be performing the testing with registration assistance from the college. Pre-registration will be available soon. Participants are asked to bring the registration number with them to the testing site. Manual registration will be done on-site if needed.

Please wear a mask and follow all social distancing guidelines.

