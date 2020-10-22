Advertisement

Robber hits Citizens Bank in Marietta, police say

By Dennis Bright
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta police are looking for a man suspected in an armed robbery Thursday afternoon at the Citizens Bank branch on 2nd Street.

A Marietta Police Department spokesman said authorities are looking for a white man wearing blue pants, a red hoodie and black gloves. He was also wearing a Halloween mask made to resembling an old man.

The man, who was armed with a handgun, fled on foot, and Police Chief Rod Hupp said he ran in the direction of the Layfayette Hotel before turning toward the Ohio River.

Hupp said anyone who may have seen a suspicious-looking person in the Greene Street area about 2:20 p.m. should call call Marietta Police.

No injuries were reported, and authorities haven’t said how much money was taken in the robbery.

Marietta Police and Washington County Sheriff’s Office units remained at the bank late Thursday afternoon, and police crime-scene tape was blocking one entrance to the bank.

This is a developing story and we will updates online and during WTAP News. To view additional digital coverage, click here.

