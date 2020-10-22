Advertisement

Santa Claus won’t be coming to Macy’s this year

Macy’s has been using Santa Claus to draw crowds to its New York store since the early 1860s
More than a quarter of a million people come to see Santa at Macy’s in New York each year, making it hard to create a safe environment during a pandemic, the company says.
More than a quarter of a million people come to see Santa at Macy’s in New York each year, making it hard to create a safe environment during a pandemic, the company says.(Source: AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s said Santa Claus won’t be greeting kids at its flagship New York store this year due to the coronavirus, interrupting a holiday tradition started nearly 160 years ago.

More than a quarter of a million people come to see Santa at Macy’s in New York each year, the company said, making it hard to create a safe environment during a pandemic. Before taking a picture with the jolly old man, crowds walk in tight quarters through a maze-like Santaland that’s filled with Christmas trees, running toy trains and elves in green costumes.

Santa also won’t be showing up at its Chicago and San Francisco stores, which have similar Santalands. But he will still appear at the end of the televised Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, the company said.

With the coronavirus still raging, stores and malls are having to rework their typical holiday strategy, which had been to pack as many people through its doors as possible. Walmart, for example, is holding its Black Friday deals over four weeks, instead of one day.

But the decision by Macy’s differs from big mall owners, which will still go ahead with in-person Santa visits by banning kids from sitting on his lap and making sure they stay six feet away from him.

Macy’s has been using Santa Claus to draw crowds to its New York store since the early 1860s, calling itself “The Home of Santa Claus” for decades. And Macy’s had a starring role in the 1947 film “Miracle on 34th Street,” where a girl discovers the real Santa inside the store.

Macy’s will be offering a free online experience on its website at the end of November, where families can play games, get a virtual tour of Santa’s workshop and take a selfie with Santa.

“Moving to a virtual engagement will safely bring the magic of Santa Claus to children of all ages this year,” Macy’s said in a statement to The Associated Press.

The pandemic has forced Macy’s to tweak other holiday traditions.

In order to deter crowds, its annual Thanksgiving Day parade won’t go through its usual route through Manhattan. Instead, floats, performers and giant cartoon balloons and will be filmed for TV in front of the Herald Square store in New York.

Macy’s also ditched a one-night firework spectacle on the Fourth of July, and held smaller unannounced firework shows to stop people from gathering to watch.

_____

Follow Joseph Pisani at http://twitter.com/josephpisani

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

High stakes for Trump, Biden heading into final debate

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, BILL BARROW and STEVE PEOPLES
President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, are set to square off in their final debate Thursday, one of the last high-profile opportunities for the trailing incumbent to change the trajectory of an increasingly contentious campaign.

National

Epstein ex Maxwell denied getting Prince Andrew sex partners

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Transcripts released Thursday show financier Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend was combative and defensive under tough questioning four years ago about her ex-boyfriend’s interactions with underage girls.

National Politics

Facebook, Twitter CEOs ordered to testify by GOP senators

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By MARCY GORDON
With Democrats boycotting the hearing, the Republican-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee voted to authorize the legal orders if Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey did not agree to testify voluntarily.

National

Chick-fil-A will sell its sauces in stores soon

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
The company will sell bottles of its Polynesian and Chick-fil-A sauces in select states.

National

Men charged with performing illegal castration in Oklahoma

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
According to court documents, two men in southeast Oklahoma have been charged for allegedly performing an illegal gender reassignment surgery without a license and storing the body parts in a freezer.

Latest News

News

Assisted living facility up for grabs in the ballots

Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Washington County Home is up for a five year levy renewal responsible for 90% of its funding, on Washington County ballots.

News

Pop-up COVID-19 testing site at Marietta College on Oct. 28 and Nov. 11, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phyllis Smith
Marietta College and the Ohio National Guard are hosting a drive-through COVID-19 testing site from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 28th and Wednesday, November 11, in the Physician Assistant parking lot.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Class A Region IV meet boys cross country

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Class A Revion IV meet girls high school cross country

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Decorators needed for annual Festival of Trees

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
The annual Festival of Trees is asking for tree decorators

National Politics

Trump posts ‘60 Minutes’ interview before it airs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The footage shows Trump growing increasingly prickly as anchor Lesley Stahl presses him on the coronavirus pandemic, his slipping support with suburban women and other issues.