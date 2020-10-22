Student Athlete of the Week: Ella Hesson
Williamstown’s star runner excels in the classroom as well
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -
Ella Hesson is the Student Athlete of the Week.
Hesson is a part of the Williamstown Cross Country team that has won a State Championship 3 years in a row, and the past two years she has finished second in the state.
She and her team are heading to the Regionals Thursday, after a win at the Little Kanawha Conference Championships, where Hesson finished in first for the 4th year in a row.
Hesson is also taking five college courses and maintains a 3.9 GPA.
