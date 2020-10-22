Advertisement

West Virginia Chocolate Festival to be held on Halloween

(KOTA)
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 13th annual West Virginia Chocolate Festival is Saturday, October 31 from 10 A.M. until 2 P.M. along the lawn of the Jackson County Courthouse in Ripley. Admission is free.

“Historically, this festival has been a springtime event leading into the Easter holiday,” explained Ripley Mayor Carolyn Rader. “We’re excited to continue the festival in 2020 on Halloween. It is a great opportunity for our vendors to sell their treats and it is the same week as National Chocolate Day.”

A 10 a.m. parade serves as the festival kickoff. It begins near Ripley High School and concludes near the courthouse.

More than a dozen chocolate-related vendors from across the region are participating in the festival. The socially-distanced vendors under canopies on the courthouse lawn are offering treats ranging from kettle corn and fudge to doughnuts.

Following the festival, Main Street Ripley is hosting the Freakeee 5K race. It begins at 4 p.m. along North Court Street. Jackson County’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s begins immediately after the race start.

For information, contact the Ripley Convention & Visitors Bureau at 304-514-2609.

