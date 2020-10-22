Advertisement

W.Va. Secretary of State responds to election interference

According to the Secretary of State, foreign actors were caught interfering with elections in the United States by obtaining voter registration data and intimidating/suppressing voters via social media
According to the Secretary of State, foreign actors were caught interfering with elections in the United States by obtaining voter registration data and intimidating/suppressing voters via social media(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Secretary of State held a press conference Thursday morning on election cybersecurity.

According to the Secretary of State, foreign actors were caught interfering with elections in the United States by obtaining voter registration data and intimidating/suppressing voters via social media. Several states are reporting they’ve received intimidating and threatening emails, including Pennsylvania, Florida, Arizona and Alaska.

Secretary Warner says West Virginia is not one of the states included in the possible theft of information.

Federal authorities say some of the voter registration was obtained by Iran and separately, by Russia. Officials say this data can be used to spread false information to registered voters.

Warner says West Virginia voter registration has not been breached and elections are secure.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Assisted living facility up for grabs in the ballots

Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Washington County Home is up for a five year levy renewal responsible for 90% of its funding, on Washington County ballots.

News

Pop-up COVID-19 testing site at Marietta College on Oct. 28 and Nov. 11, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phyllis Smith
Marietta College and the Ohio National Guard are hosting a drive-through COVID-19 testing site from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 28th and Wednesday, November 11, in the Physician Assistant parking lot.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Class A Region IV meet boys cross country

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Class A Revion IV meet girls high school cross country

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Decorators needed for annual Festival of Trees

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
The annual Festival of Trees is asking for tree decorators

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Businesses are finding ways to draw holiday shoppers

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Avy Uhl

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Local businesses are preparing for the holidays

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
As we near the holidays, businesses are finding different ways to draw shoppers to their stores.

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Assisted living facility up for grabs on the ballot

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Dragstrip Road to reopen on Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago