17 named in Washington County grand jury indictments

(WITN)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Seventeen people face a variety of felony and misdemeanor charges after their indictment by a Washington County grand jury.

Following is a list of people who were indicted and the charges they are facing.

Robert E. Carpenter Sr. - vandalism; criminal trespass

Robert E. Carpenter Sr. – aggravated possession of drugs; illegal use of possession of drug paraphernalia

Steven E. McCabe – assault; resisting arrest

Stanley Edward Bowers – failure to appear as required by recognizance

Tiffany R. Radabaugh - failure to appear as required by recognizance

Jackie S. Sprouse – Receiving stolen property

Kevin M. Mills – aggravated possession of drugs

Robert McCoy - aggravated possession of drugs

Jennie I. Tranter - aggravated possession of drugs

Scotty J. Byers – possession of heroin

Debra Sampson – receiving stolen property; misuse of credit cards

Travis Lloyd Cunningham – aggravated possession of drugs

Ryan J. McLean – aggravated possession of drugs

Brandon Clark Townes – tampering with evidence

Alexandria M. Tice – grand theft

William D. McFall – having weapons while under disability, four counts

Steven Ray Wilson – gross sexual imposition, three counts; failure to comply with underage alcohol laws

Billy Joe Carter – unauthorized use of a vehicle

