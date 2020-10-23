17 named in Washington County grand jury indictments
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Seventeen people face a variety of felony and misdemeanor charges after their indictment by a Washington County grand jury.
Following is a list of people who were indicted and the charges they are facing.
Robert E. Carpenter Sr. - vandalism; criminal trespass
Robert E. Carpenter Sr. – aggravated possession of drugs; illegal use of possession of drug paraphernalia
Steven E. McCabe – assault; resisting arrest
Stanley Edward Bowers – failure to appear as required by recognizance
Tiffany R. Radabaugh - failure to appear as required by recognizance
Jackie S. Sprouse – Receiving stolen property
Kevin M. Mills – aggravated possession of drugs
Robert McCoy - aggravated possession of drugs
Jennie I. Tranter - aggravated possession of drugs
Scotty J. Byers – possession of heroin
Debra Sampson – receiving stolen property; misuse of credit cards
Travis Lloyd Cunningham – aggravated possession of drugs
Ryan J. McLean – aggravated possession of drugs
Brandon Clark Townes – tampering with evidence
Alexandria M. Tice – grand theft
William D. McFall – having weapons while under disability, four counts
Steven Ray Wilson – gross sexual imposition, three counts; failure to comply with underage alcohol laws
Billy Joe Carter – unauthorized use of a vehicle
