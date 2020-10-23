Artsbridge holding digital community event to address challenging times

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The non-profit organization Artsbridge is requesting submissions from the community for a winter solstice celebration called Art After Dark. The event, which is typically held in-person, this year will involve a video shared online.

The purpose of the event is to explore what it’s like to experience and overcome challenging times in life.

“It will celebrate people who have overcome dark times in their lives...people will submit art that either represents the turmoil they’ve gone through, or happier pieces that show, once they were through the turmoil, how much better they felt,” said Diane McDonald, program coordinator.

Through November 30, the organization is accepting submissions of visual art, poetry, music, sculpture, and more. All submissions will be returned after the event. Artsbridge will then create a video that includes the artists sharing their work and discussing its personal significance. The video will be shared on Facebook on December 22.

“It’s about getting over the winter of your life...and how the spring comes about,” McDonald said. “Last year, the people who were involved said it made them feel good to be around people that had problems also, and to talk to them about how they’ve overcome them,” she added.

In addition, McDonald explained that the video will discuss the significance of the winter solstice in various cultures.

Submissions may be mailed or dropped off in person.

