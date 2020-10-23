Advertisement

Athens deputies seize suspected meth, fentanyl through multiple traffic stops

By Zach Shrivers
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHTEL, Ohio (WTAP) - In a news release from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Rodney Smith says members of the Criminal Interdiction Unit seized an undisclosed amount of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana and various drug abuse instruments during a series of traffic stops on Thursday.

The traffic stops were conducted throughout the day Thursday for various traffic violations while members of the CIU were on patrol in Buchtel, a small village near Nelsonville. Sheriff Smith says no arrests were made, but several charges are expected pending laboratory test results.

“My office is targeting criminal activity and criminals within the problematic areas of Athens County. This is a personal message to the buyers and sellers of illegal drugs, you are not welcome within our communities and we will be meeting with you soon. As the Sheriff of Athens County, it is my duty and my privilege to make Athens County a safer place,” said Smith.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Governor DeWine announces distribution of CARES money

Updated: 37 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - "Wearing a mask equals a vaccine" health expert tells W.Va.

Updated: 40 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Updated Ohio COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 43 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - PFOA still at Washington Works site? Congress wants answers

Updated: 44 minutes ago

Coronavirus

UPDATE: COVID-19 cases confirmed at Jackson, Hamilton elementary schools

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Officials did not say whether the cases involved students or school employees

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Suspected meth, fentanyl seized

Updated: 46 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Pursuit on I-77 NB ends in crash, driver in cuffs

Updated: 47 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Preliminary hearing postponed for man accused of assaulting deputy

Updated: 49 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Serial bank robber captured in Parkersburg

Updated: 51 minutes ago

News

Belpre looking for ways to attract more business, traffic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Belpre, Ohio

News

Salvation Army looking for bellringers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
As the holidays approach, the Salvation Army is looking for volunteers that will take part as bellringers.