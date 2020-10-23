Athens deputies seize suspected meth, fentanyl through multiple traffic stops

BUCHTEL, Ohio (WTAP) - In a news release from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Rodney Smith says members of the Criminal Interdiction Unit seized an undisclosed amount of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana and various drug abuse instruments during a series of traffic stops on Thursday.

The traffic stops were conducted throughout the day Thursday for various traffic violations while members of the CIU were on patrol in Buchtel, a small village near Nelsonville. Sheriff Smith says no arrests were made, but several charges are expected pending laboratory test results.

“My office is targeting criminal activity and criminals within the problematic areas of Athens County. This is a personal message to the buyers and sellers of illegal drugs, you are not welcome within our communities and we will be meeting with you soon. As the Sheriff of Athens County, it is my duty and my privilege to make Athens County a safer place,” said Smith.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.