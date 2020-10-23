Advertisement

Belpre looking for ways to attract more business, traffic

City working on “Economic Development Action Plan”
(WTAP)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Thanks to its location near other Wood and Washington County cities, Belpre has often been known as a “bedroom community”.

The Southeast Ohio Port Authority Friday hosted a series of speakers with ideas of how the city can grow economically and as a destination.

Concerns about location and infrastructure were addressed in the day-long meeting at the Belpre Senior Citizens Center, along with other requirements businesses have to set up shop.

A major focus was promoting what attractions Belpre has to offer.

“I think, if you roll over to Civitan Park, and you look at the bend in the river, it’s one of the most beautiful places in the county," said Port Authority Executive Director Jesse Roush. "It really captures on the beauty of the river; (there’s) a lot of good history here. I think that’s sort of been lost in 2020, it was appreciated a little while back. But we’re hoping to revive that.”

The discussion was the first step toward establishing an Economic Development Action Plan, or what Roush calls a “low-cost alternative” to a comprehensive plan.

The meeting attracted community leaders and Belpre residents.

