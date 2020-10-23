Advertisement

I-77 NB pursuit ends in crash

Driver arrested
Car off the side of the road at an I-77 weigh station
Car off the side of the road at an I-77 weigh station(WTAP)
By Jack Selby
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 2:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - An early morning pursuit on Friday that spanned from Jackson County into Wood County on I-77 NB ended with a crash, and the driver in custody, according to Wood County Dispatch.

The Wood County 911 Center was first alerted by Jackson County authorities of the car heading north on I-77 at 12:44 a.m. By 1:00 a.m., the car was off the side of the road at a weigh station near mile marker 170.

No injuries have currently been reported.

In addition to the Jackson County authorities who had been continuing their pursuit at the time of the crash, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office was also on the scene.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lubeck Hills under boil water advisory until further notice

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Phyllis Smith
The Lubeck PSD says all of Lubeck Hills will be under a boil water advisory until further notice.

News

Assisted living facility up for grabs in the ballots

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Washington County Home is up for a five year levy renewal responsible for 90% of its funding, on Washington County ballots.

News

Pop-up COVID-19 testing site at Marietta College on Oct. 28 and Nov. 11, 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Phyllis Smith
Marietta College and the Ohio National Guard are hosting a drive-through COVID-19 testing site from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 28th and Wednesday, November 11, in the Physician Assistant parking lot.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Class A Region IV meet boys cross country

Updated: 10 hours ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Class A Revion IV meet girls high school cross country

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Decorators needed for annual Festival of Trees

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
The annual Festival of Trees is asking for tree decorators

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Businesses are finding ways to draw holiday shoppers

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Avy Uhl

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Local businesses are preparing for the holidays

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
As we near the holidays, businesses are finding different ways to draw shoppers to their stores.