I-77 NB pursuit ends in crash

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - An early morning pursuit on Friday that spanned from Jackson County into Wood County on I-77 NB ended with a crash, and the driver in custody, according to Wood County Dispatch.

The Wood County 911 Center was first alerted by Jackson County authorities of the car heading north on I-77 at 12:44 a.m. By 1:00 a.m., the car was off the side of the road at a weigh station near mile marker 170.

No injuries have currently been reported.

In addition to the Jackson County authorities who had been continuing their pursuit at the time of the crash, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office was also on the scene.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.