Intersection of Jeanette and George streets to close through Sunday

Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 2:58 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The intersection of Jeanette and George streets in Parkersburg will be closed to through traffic starting Friday evening and continuing through Sunday, the city’s utility board said.

George Street traffic will be affected from Mary Street to William Street and Jeanette Street traffic will be affected from William Street to East Street.

The closure is related to recent sanitary sewer repairs.

If you have any questions, please call 304-424-8535 or 304-424-8532.

