Marietta Community Foundation donates $128,000 in fall grant cycle

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Through its Community Impact Fund, COVID-19 Relief Fund, and individual donor funds, the Marietta Community Foundation (MCF) has granted $128,500 to Washington County nonprofit organizations in its fall grant cycle.

The donations are distributed to a wide range of organizations offering many varying services to the community. During this most recent grant cycle, MCF received an increased number of applications from volunteer fire departments and other first responders, said Mason Beuhring, communications and program services director.

“We actually reached out to [first responders] because we know that, with COVID-19, their fundraising opportunities were kind of limited,” Beuhring said.

Applications for MCF’s spring grant cycle are due by February 15.

Local organizations whose grants have been approved include the following:

American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley

Barlow Volunteer Fire Department

Belpre Volunteer Fire Department

Ely Chapman Education Foundation

Eve, Inc.

F.O.P. #12

Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley

Hippodrome Colony Historical Theatre Association (Peoples Bank Theatre)

Little Hocking fire & Rescue

Marietta Welfare League

Newport Volunteer Fire Department

O’Neill Senior Center

River Cities Symphony Orchestra, Inc.

St. Mary’s Catholic School

Warren Local School District

Washington County Homeless Project, Inc.

Washington-Morgan Community Action

Watertown Township Volunteer Fire Department

Wesley Township Volunteer Fire Department

