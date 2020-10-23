Advertisement

Marietta girls golf team heads to State Tournament

The team is heading to State in just their third season
By Jesse Wharff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

In 2018, Marietta High School formed a girls golf team for the first time since 2006.

Now in just their third year, they are heading to the State Tournament after winning the District Tournament by four strokes over John Glenn.

The team is led by head coach Randee Seevers and their three seniors, Makayla Welch, Paige Hartley, and Addi Herb.

The younger players on the team stepped up during districts. The two low scores were a 77 from Saylor Wharff and an 87 from Trista Stanley.

The State Tournament will be played at Ohio State University Golf Club on October 23rd and 24th.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

