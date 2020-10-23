Marietta girls golf team heads to State Tournament

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

In 2018, Marietta High School formed a girls golf team for the first time since 2006.

Now in just their third year, they are heading to the State Tournament after winning the District Tournament by four strokes over John Glenn.

The team is led by head coach Randee Seevers and their three seniors, Makayla Welch, Paige Hartley, and Addi Herb.

The younger players on the team stepped up during districts. The two low scores were a 77 from Saylor Wharff and an 87 from Trista Stanley.

The State Tournament will be played at Ohio State University Golf Club on October 23rd and 24th.

