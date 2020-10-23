Advertisement

Matt Blair, star linebacker for Vikings, dies at 70

In this Jan. 12, 1975 file photo, Minnesota Vikings' Matt Blair (59) goes high to block the kick by Pittsburgh Steelers' Bobby Walden (39) during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl IX in New Orleans. The Vikings say Blair, one of the great linebackers in team history, has died. Blair had been suffering from dementia.
In this Jan. 12, 1975 file photo, Minnesota Vikings' Matt Blair (59) goes high to block the kick by Pittsburgh Steelers' Bobby Walden (39) during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl IX in New Orleans. The Vikings say Blair, one of the great linebackers in team history, has died. Blair had been suffering from dementia.(AP Photo/Jack Thornell, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Blair, one of the great linebackers in Minnesota Vikings history and a six-time Pro Bowler who played in two Super Bowls, has died. He was 70 years old.

His death was announced by the team. Blair, who had been suffering from dementia, died Thursday after an extended period in hospice care, according to the Star Tribune.

“He’d been suffering for a while, so I guess maybe it’s a blessing in disguise,” former teammate Scott Studwell told the newspaper. “But it’s still too young. It’s a sad day.”

Vikings owner Mark Wilf said in a statement: “Matt Blair was a great presence at Vikings events and a tremendous teammate long after playing. He embodied the best of what it means to be a Viking. Matt is a Ring of Honor player whose legacy will live on forever with the franchise and in the community he loved.”

Drafted in the second round out of Iowa State in 1974, Blair played all 12 of his NFL seasons for the Vikings, from 1974 to 1985. He started 130 of the 160 regular-season games he played, racking up 1,452 tackles, the second most in team history.

He finished his career with 16 interceptions, 20 fumble recoveries and 20 blocked punts, extra points and field goals.

In a 2015 interview with the Star Tribune, then-64-year-old Blair began crying, saying a neurologist told him and his wife, Mary Beth, that his early signs of dementia were likely the result of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, a degenerative brain disease linked to concussions. CTE cannot be diagnosed until after death.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Forecast for October 23rd

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Dave Fleming in the Daybreak Garden, Vol. I, 10/23/20

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brittany Morgan
Dave and Thomas take another look at the garden's tomatoes.

News

Dave Fleming in the Daybreak Garden, Vol. II, 10/23/20

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brittany Morgan
Dave talks to Brittany about planting flower bulbs as the weather turns cold.

National Politics

Trump: Sudan to join UAE, Bahrain in recognizing Israel

Updated: moments ago
|
By DEB RIECHMANN and MATTHEW LEE
The deal, which would deepen Sudan’s engagement with the West, follows Trump’s conditional agreement this week to remove the North African nation from the list of state sponsors of terrorism if it pays compensation to American victims of terror attacks.

National

White House Halloween event Sunday tweaked for coronavirus

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Extra precautions have been added to the spooky celebration.

Latest News

National

Presidential candidates have civilized final debate

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
Candidates put the gloves away for the last presidential debate of 2020.

Breaking

Man jailed in robbery at Citizens Bank in Marietta

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Dennis Bright
William “Billy White Shoes” Johnson suspected of robbing same bank in 2002, police say

News

Dispute over Ohio drop box limit ends

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The fight over Ohio's limit on ballot drop boxes ended Friday

National

Confederate monument removed from Madison County, Alabama, courthouse

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WAFF staff
Law enforcement began blocking off the area surrounding the statue around 11 p.m. Thursday. The monument was officially taken down around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

National

Madison County, Alabama, Confederate monument comes down Friday morning

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
Law enforcement began blocking off the area surrounding the statue around 11 p.m. Thursday. The monument was officially taken down around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

National

Walmart sues US in pre-emptive strike in opioid abuse battle

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
Walmart filed a lawsuit saying that the Justice Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration are blaming the company for the government’s own lack of regulatory and enforcement policies to stem the crisis.