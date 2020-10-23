Obituary: Guy D. Stephen

Guy D. Stephens 93 of Belpre, Ohio passed away Thursday October 22, 2020 at his residence.

He was born October 8, 1927 in Washington County Ohio a son of the late Guy and Blennie Barrows Stephens.

Guy was a U.S. Army veteran. He retired from Elkem Metals after over 34 years of service. Guy enjoyed gardening, reading and watching TV.

He is survived by 2 daughters; Anna Belle Stokes (John) of Kenova, WV., Nancy Fortney of Reno, Ohio. 2 sons; Guy D. Stephens Jr. (Norma) of Chagrin Falls, Ohio and James Stephens (Carla) of Grove City, Ohio, 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren. Also surviving is his companion Lucille Snedeker of Belpre.

In addition to his parents Guy was preceded in death by his wife, Betty L. Barnes Stephens, 3 sisters, Mary VanMeter, Blanche Sweezy, and Pauline Flynn and a brother Charles Stephens.

Private funeral services will be at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home 1305 Washington Blvd. Belpre, Ohio with Pastor David Carrico officiating. Burial will be in Rockland Cemetery in Belpre.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home of Belpre is honored to serve the Stephens family.

