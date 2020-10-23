Obituary: Judith “Judy” Douglas

Judith “Judy” Douglas, 79, of Parkersburg, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born March 3, 1941, in Charleston, WV, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Ada Whitacker Herald.

Judy received her Bachelor’s Degree in teaching and Master’s Degree in speech communication. She retired with over forty years of service from the Wood County Board of Education and taught at Madison Elementary School. Judy was active with the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA). She enjoyed bird watching, gardening and flowers. Judy loved teaching Sunday school classes and the two most important values in her life was following Jesus and enjoying children.

She is survived by her husband, Sheridan Bruce Douglas; daughter, Kimberly Bostaph (Michael) of Vienna; son, Brad Dornick (Christy) of Georgia; step-son, Sheridan Bruce Douglas II (Kasi) of Vienna; four grandchildren, Tiffany Kiger (Zak), Mika Munoz (Joe), Seth Bostaph (Laura) and Zachary Michael Douglas; five great-grandchildren, Ava and Max Kiger, Beau and Leo Munoz and Aletha Douglas; and special friends and caregivers, Dianne and Suzie Hart.

In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her son, William “Gig” Dornick.

Funeral services will be held at 3 pm on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at The Cross Church, 1122 Market St. Parkersburg with Pastor David Bounds officiating. Visitation will be from 2-3 pm on Sunday at the church. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Pike St, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Douglas family.

