Obituary: Kenneth Lee “Kenny” Hall

Kenneth Lee “Kenny” Hall, 82, of Ritchie County, WV, departed this life on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV.

Kenny was born July 3, 1938 in Lower Salem, OH, a son of the late Arthur L. and Gladys Arlene (Dye) Hall. He began his working career at E.I. DuPont, working as a plant operator for 13 years. Following DuPont, he started his own construction company called Hall Builders. He later worked as a self employed truck driver and finished his working career working for his nephew, Gerald “Jerry” Hall at Trenton Energy.

He was a graduate of Pennsboro High School with the class of 1957 and attended the Wilson United Methodist Church of Ellenboro, WV and the Highland Community Church. He greatly enjoyed his antique tractors, his hit n miss engines, hunting with his grandson Daniel, driving his horses and covered wagon, and being involved with the Ritchie County Coonhunters Association.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Lou (Kibbe) Hall; children, David L. “Cricket” Hall of Pennsboro, WV; Kenda L. Jones (Richard) of Pennsboro, WV, and Lisa A. Dwire (Kenny) of Harrisville, WV; grandson, Daniel Jones of Pennsboro, WV; brothers, Gerald S. Hall of Pennsboro, WV; Dale Hall of Parkersburg, WV; Harlan Haze “Sonny” Hall of Kimbolton, OH, along with many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his 1st wife, Sondra Lee (Miller) Hall and his brother, Denver Hall.

A memorial service to honor Kenny’s life will be 7pm, Monday, October 26, 2020, the McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV with Rev. Tom Hall officiating. Visitation will take place from 1-3pm and then 5-7pm on Monday, at the funeral home. He will later be laid to rest in the Harrisville IOOF Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

In accordance with the health concerns of the community masks/face coverings are required to be worn while inside the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.