Obituary: Kenneth Leroy Morrow

Kenneth Leroy Morrow, 85, of Marietta, Ohio went to be with the Lord on October 21, 2020.

He was born in Marietta, Ohio on November 22, 1934 to Leslie and Oma Morrow.

He retired from the City of Marietta after 33 years. He enjoyed attending church service, reading his Bible daily, gardening, sitting in his rocking chair, going for walks, listening to gospel music, and the quality time that he spent with his family and friends, especially his great grandchildren. He was an active member at Marietta Bible Center Church for 52 years.

In his younger years, he played steel guitar and co-owned a racecar with his brother, Don, that they worked on and raced. He enjoyed traveling and was able to travel to Israel to visit the Holy Land.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley Orr Morrow. A daughter, Pam Morrow, and son, Randy Morrow (Toni Frances). Grandchildren: Danielle Johnson (Joseph Barton), Zach (Cassy) Morrow, Kristina (Dustin) Howard and Jerika Morrow. Great grandchildren: Gage, Aryln, Nevaeh, Izach, Kameron and Joseph.

His cousin, Chuck Morrow, numerous loving nieces and nephews, many dear friends and neighbors, his brothers and sisters in Christ, and life long friends Pastor Myron Guiler, and Gene Haught.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Don and Robert and sisters, Ruth and Irene.

Kenny had a caring heart and a smile and personality that brightened the lives of all who knew him. He was loved so much and he will be deeply missed.

Family will greet friends on Wednesday (Oct. 28) from 10:30 until noon at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home followed by graveside services at Oak Grove Cemetery. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marietta Bible College in Kenny’s honor.

