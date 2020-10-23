Obituary: Michael Geiger

Michael Geiger, 64, of Belpre died October 22, 2020 in Parkersburg, WV. He was born in Grantsville, WV a son of the late John and Janet (Plant) Geiger.

He was a Chemical Engineer with a degree from the WVU College of Engineering and was employed at Kraton Polymers. Mike was a veteran of the United States Navy and the Army National Guard. He was a big WVU fan and enjoyed boating and camping.

He is survived by his wife of forty-five years Beverly (Thompson) Geiger; son Christopher Edward Fleiger (Haley Ann) of Bradner, OH; grandchildren Shea Bressler (Blake) of Greenup, KY, and Tyler Jeffrey and Noah Christopher Geiger both of Ashland, KY; great granddaughter Hadley Grace Bressler; four siblings Patrick Geiger (Charlene) of Bridgeport, WV, Shawn Geiger of Clarksburg, WV, Erin Ujhelyi (Tony) of Grafton, WV, and Kevin Geiger (Leslie) of Ashville, NC; and his best friend, his Shih Tzu Dalson. Mike will also be greatly missed by his nieces and nephews who he loved like his own and a wide circle of friends and family.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son Jeffrey Michael Geiger.

Due to the current pandemic the family will have private services this Sunday. Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements.

