Parkersburg Police looking for man accused of counterfeiting

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police are asking for your help to find a man named Tre Michael Hughes.

He is currently wanted on a criminal charge of counterfeiting.

Detective R.M. Sanchez has tried many times to find him at various given addresses and phone numbers with no success. If you know where Tre Michael Hughes is, call Detective R.M. Sanchez at 304-424-1064.

