Advertisement

Parkersburg Police looking for man accused of counterfeiting

Parkersburg Police are asking for your help to find a man named Tre Michael Hughes.
Parkersburg Police are asking for your help to find a man named Tre Michael Hughes.(wtap)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police are asking for your help to find a man named Tre Michael Hughes.

He is currently wanted on a criminal charge of counterfeiting.

Detective R.M. Sanchez has tried many times to find him at various given addresses and phone numbers with no success. If you know where Tre Michael Hughes is, call Detective R.M. Sanchez at 304-424-1064.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Looking to attract people who are "just passing through"

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Parkersburg takes on John Marshall

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - CEO of Mister Bee named Wonder Woman by WV Living

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Shelby Jade Bohannon

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - VOD - clipped version

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Governor DeWine announces distribution of CARES money

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - "Wearing a mask equals a vaccine" health expert tells W.Va.

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Updated Ohio COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - PFOA still at Washington Works site? Congress wants answers

Updated: 6 hours ago